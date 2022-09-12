Watch: Mike Leach Talks 39-17 Win Over Arizona

Mississippi State (2-0) remains undefeated on the season with Saturday night's 39-17 victory over the Arizona Wildcats (1-1) the went into the early hours of Sunday morning.

It wasn't all pretty, but the Bulldogs got the job done and pulled away with a solid double-digit lead to end the action in dominant fashion.

MSU head coach Mike Leach met with the media following the contest.

"I thought it was a complete team win, offense, defense, special teams," Leach said. "But... there were some big errors. It could have been magnified more, except they made big errors as well."

"Both sides, if they play hard, they're going to force guys to make errors."

Here's a look at everything Leach had to say about the victory with LSU up next on the schedule: