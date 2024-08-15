WATCH: Mississippi State Linebacker Nic Mitchell Talks Specifics About Bulldog Corps
Junior Mississippi State linebacker Nic Mitchell met with the media on Tuesday to discuss the progress of the Bulldog linebacker corps this offseason.
Mitchell said that one of the biggest upsides that he's seen develop within the group this Spring is the relationship he's developed with some of the new defensive coaching staff.
"You want to play hard for somebody you know," said Mitchell. "It's really been (about) taking that next step and beterring that relationship."
The Sunshine State native was also adamant that one of the key principles of this year's squad, as opposed to the last few seasons anchored by Jett Johnson and Bookie Watson, is the depth within the room. There are, however, a few standouts within the group.
"We've got a lot of depth," Mitchell said. "I feel like all of (those) boys are doing good right now, but specifically like (Zakari Tillman), a young guy who is really coming around and playing fast. Stone (Blanton) and (John Lewis), even JP (Purvis), everybody is really coming along. The whole group."
It is expected that South Carolina transfer and former Madison-Ridgeland Academy standout Stone Blanton will anchor the true middle of the defense to fill the shoes of Jett Johnson, but the second spot is still up for grabs. John Lewis has drawn a lot of interest for the role during the offseason, but if the depth is as certain as Mitchell alluded to, the secondary middle linebacker spot could be a revolving door until someone pulls clear and away.