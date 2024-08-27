WATCH: Stone Blanton, Linebackers Excited to 'Hit Someone Else'
When Stone Blanton made the decision to return to Mississippi, his family was at the forefront of his mind.
Now, this Saturday, Blanton says that the entire family is coming to watch him play in front of his home state fans for the first time. The former Madison-Ridgeland Academy standout committed to South Carolina originally as a consensus four star recruit out of high school.
Blanton said he had to get "a whole lot" of tickets to accommodate everyone coming. He also was able to provide a window into the new coach communications systems that will be provided to he and one other defender during the game.
"I love it," said Blanton. "I feel like, in the stadium, it's going to be a little harder here. I mean, we obviously still have signals, because you can't just totally rely on (coach comm)...We can get a little bit faster against some up tempo teams, that would be very helpful, but I'm just not sure about the noise level in (Davis-Wade)."
Blanton said that he does enjoy taking on the duty of calling plays to his fellow defenders, but his favorite addition is the newest implementation of sideline technology. This season, players will have direct access to film via tablets on the sideline. Blanton said that what makes this new addition his favorite is the ability to clearly and concisely see what needs to be done differently in real time as opposed to "X's and O's on a board."
To view Blanton's entire Tuesday press conference, click here.