Week 7: Where Mississippi State Stands in the Coaches Poll Following 27-17 Loss to Kentucky

Looking into how Saturday's loss to Kentucky affected Mississippi State in the Coaches Poll.

Mississippi State (5-2) dropped a disappointing one in which it was often its own worst enemy as the Bulldogs fell 27-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night.

The team had been climbing the rankings with what looked like a very real chance to make its way into the Top 10, but they took a step back after hitting this bump in the road with an angry Alabama team next up on schedule as both teams look to return to the win column.

With the loss, MSU dropped to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. That's seven spots below where the Bulldogs ranked last week and puts them directly ahead of Tulane and just behind NC State.

Here's a look at the complete standings:

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. Tennessee

5. Clemson

6. Alabama

7. Ole Miss

8. TCU

9. Oregon

10. UCLA

11. Oklahoma State

12. USC

13. Wake Forest

14. Syracuse

15. Utah

16. Penn State

17. Kansas State

18. Kentucky

19. Cincinnati

20. Illinois

21. Texas

22. UNC

23. NC State

24. Mississippi State

25. Tulane

