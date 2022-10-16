Week 7: Where Mississippi State Stands in the Coaches Poll Following 27-17 Loss to Kentucky
Mississippi State (5-2) dropped a disappointing one in which it was often its own worst enemy as the Bulldogs fell 27-17 to the Kentucky Wildcats in Lexington on Saturday night.
The team had been climbing the rankings with what looked like a very real chance to make its way into the Top 10, but they took a step back after hitting this bump in the road with an angry Alabama team next up on schedule as both teams look to return to the win column.
With the loss, MSU dropped to No. 24 in the Coaches Poll. That's seven spots below where the Bulldogs ranked last week and puts them directly ahead of Tulane and just behind NC State.
Here's a look at the complete standings:
1. Georgia
2. Ohio State
3. Michigan
4. Tennessee
5. Clemson
6. Alabama
7. Ole Miss
8. TCU
9. Oregon
10. UCLA
11. Oklahoma State
12. USC
13. Wake Forest
14. Syracuse
15. Utah
16. Penn State
17. Kansas State
18. Kentucky
19. Cincinnati
20. Illinois
21. Texas
22. UNC
23. NC State
24. Mississippi State
25. Tulane