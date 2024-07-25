Cowbell Corner

What Other Former Bulldogs Will Make NFL Top 100 Players: Just a Bulldog Minute

In the latest Just a Bulldog Minute, staff writer Taylor Hodges talks about Dak Prescott, Chris Jones and Darius Slay Jr. being included this year's rankings

Taylor Hodges

Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay reacts after being called for pass interference against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium.
Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay reacts after being called for pass interference against the Dallas Cowboys in the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The NFL Top 100 Players is slowly being released on NFL+ and Mississippi State fans certainly recognized a pair of names that showed up.

Former Bulldogs Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons were announced as the 82nd and 73rd best players in the NFL, as voted by the players. It’s Sweat’s first appearance on this list and would bring the number of former Bulldogs to five, but that may not be the case. Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott and Kansas City defensive tackle Chris Jones are certainly to appear in the rankings, giving Mississippi State four players.

In 2022, when Philadelphia secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC and advanced to Super Bowl LVII, Slay allowed just 41 receptions and three interceptions (tied for ninth-most in the NFL) while racking up 48 tackles and ProFootballFocus gave him a 73.1 grade. A year later, though, Slay allowed 48 receptions and had two interceptions against 76 targets. He also had 52 tackles and his PFF grade was a 68.4.

For many defensive backs, Slay’s 2023 stat line would be considered a successful one. But is good enough to warrant his inclusion in the NFL Top 100 Players?

