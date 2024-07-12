Cowbell Corner

What to Expect at SEC Media Days: Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff writer previews next week's unofficial start to the college football preseason

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen will be one of three Bulldog players appearing at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
Mississippi State quarterback Blake Shapen will be one of three Bulldog players appearing at SEC Media Days on Wednesday. / Obtained from Mississippi State Football's X/Twitter
In this story:

SEC Media Days are set to kickoff the college football preseason next week in Dallas. The four-day event begins Monday and concludes Thursday in Dallas. It's the first time the media days will be held in the Lone Star state and will be the first time Oklahoma and Texas are participants in the media days.

Mississippi State announced, in addition to first-year coach Jeff Lebby, quarterback Blake Shapen, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and linebacker John Lewis will appear at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.

Staff writer Taylor Hodges previews what MSU fans, and all college football fans can expect at SEC Media Days in the latest installment of Just a Bulldog Minute.

Live coverage of each day's events will be televised on SEC Network from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The following is a day-by-day schedule to team appearances:

Monday, July 15
LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt

Tuesday, July 16
Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee

Wednesday, July 17
Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas

Thursday, July 18
Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M

Published
Taylor Hodges

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football