What to Expect at SEC Media Days: Just a Bulldog Minute
SEC Media Days are set to kickoff the college football preseason next week in Dallas. The four-day event begins Monday and concludes Thursday in Dallas. It's the first time the media days will be held in the Lone Star state and will be the first time Oklahoma and Texas are participants in the media days.
Mississippi State announced, in addition to first-year coach Jeff Lebby, quarterback Blake Shapen, offensive lineman Albert Reese IV and linebacker John Lewis will appear at SEC Media Days on Wednesday.
Staff writer Taylor Hodges previews what MSU fans, and all college football fans can expect at SEC Media Days in the latest installment of Just a Bulldog Minute.
Live coverage of each day's events will be televised on SEC Network from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. The following is a day-by-day schedule to team appearances:
Monday, July 15
LSU, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Vanderbilt
Tuesday, July 16
Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee
Wednesday, July 17
Alabama, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas
Thursday, July 18
Arkansas, Auburn, Kentucky, Texas A&M