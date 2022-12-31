What To Expect With Zach Arnett and Steve Spurrier Jr. Taking Charge in the ReliaQuest Bowl

Mississippi State will play in its last game of the season in Tampa, Florida, for the ReliaQuest Bowl against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Monday, Jan. 2.

Zach Arnett was named the program's head coach just a few weeks ago, and Steve Spurrier Jr. will call the offense. Here is what to expect with Arnett and Spurrier in charge.

This will be the first game the Bulldogs will play under Arnett and the first since former head coach Mike Leach's passing. Leach's death has had an impact on the team and State fans from all over. Leach had a special love for his team and the MSU community, and Arnett and Spurrier have developed the same love and will carry Leach's legacy into the bowl game.

Arnett has already proven his leadership earlier this season, being named the team's interim coach when Leach fell ill. As for the bowl game, both coaches will replicate what Leach would have done in the situation. Arnett will lead the team with a focus on defense, while Spurrier is in charge of the offense with the help of Will Rogers' calls on the field.

The team has seemed prepared for the upcoming game, but there is a big push to close this season strong and begin a new era of coaching. The team hopes to live up to Leach's expectations and set the tone for next season.