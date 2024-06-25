Cowbell Corner

What Will the Future College Football Landscape Look Like? Just a Bulldog Minute

Staff Writer Taylor Hodges looks at the conference realignment changes taking effect next week

Taylor Hodges

The College Football National Championship trophy at press conference at JW Marriot Houston by the Galleria.
When the calendar flips from June to July some of the biggest changes to the college football landscape will take effect. A total of 13 teams will join new conferences, some more surprising than others.

The last time we saw a realignment of conferences of this magnitude was nearly 15 years ago when Texas A&M and Missouri joined the SEC, among other changes. There was plenty of speculation and predictions about the college football world, some of which have come true (Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC). So, it's natural for college football fans to wonder what the sport will look like in the next 15 years.

Staff writer Taylor Hodges recalls some of his memories from the last major round of conference realignments in today's Just a Bulldog Minute. But the big question he's faced with is what will happen next?

Taylor Hodges

