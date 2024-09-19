Bulldogs in NFL: When Former Mississippi State Players Play in Week 3
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Week 3 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the New England Patriots making the short trip to the New York Jets.
Mississippi State fans won’t see any former Bulldogs in that game, but there will be plenty of other opportunities on Sunday and Monday.
Here’s a roundup of NFL games featuring former Mississippi State players:
Giants at Browns, Noon, FOX
Browns
LB Nathaniel Watson
DB Martin Emerson
Packers at Titans, Noon, FOX
Packers
OG Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith
Titans
DT Jeffrey Simmons
Bears at Colts, Noon, CBS
Bears
DE Montez Sweat
Eagles at Saints, Noon, FOX
Eagles
CB Darius Slay
Saints
LB Willie Gay
S J.T. Gray
Dolphins at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS
Seahawks
OT Charles Cross
Ravens at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., FOX
Cowboys
QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat
Chiefs at Flacons, 7:20 p.m., NBC
Chiefs
DT Chris Jones
Jaguars at Bills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN
Jaguars
P Logan Cooke
Inactive/Injured/Practice Squad Players
Buccaneers
S Marcus Banks
Browns
WR Lideatrick Griffin
Commanders
CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
Raiders
CB Decamerion Richardson
Panthers
DT Jaden Crumedy
Saints
S Jonathan Abram
Texans
DL Denico Autry
