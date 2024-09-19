Cowbell Corner

Bulldogs in NFL: When Former Mississippi State Players Play in Week 3

Several former Mississippi State stars will be in NFL games Sunday and Monday night, including Dak Prescott, Chris Jones, Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons

Taylor Hodges

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) chases during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) scrambles as Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) chases during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Week 3 of the NFL begins Thursday night with the New England Patriots making the short trip to the New York Jets.

Mississippi State fans won’t see any former Bulldogs in that game, but there will be plenty of other opportunities on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s a roundup of NFL games featuring former Mississippi State players:

Giants at Browns, Noon, FOX

Browns

LB Nathaniel Watson
DB Martin Emerson

Packers at Titans, Noon, FOX

Packers

OG Elgton Jenkins
LB Preston Smith

Titans

DT Jeffrey Simmons

Bears at Colts, Noon, CBS

Bears

DE Montez Sweat

Eagles at Saints, Noon, FOX

Eagles

CB Darius Slay

Saints

LB Willie Gay

S J.T. Gray

Dolphins at Seahawks, 3:05 p.m., CBS

Seahawks

OT Charles Cross

Ravens at Cowboys, 3:25 p.m., FOX

Cowboys

QB Dak Prescott
DE Tyrus Wheat

Chiefs at Flacons, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Chiefs

DT Chris Jones

Jaguars at Bills, 6:30 p.m. Monday, ESPN

Jaguars

P Logan Cooke

Inactive/Injured/Practice Squad Players

Buccaneers

S Marcus Banks

Browns

WR Lideatrick Griffin

Commanders

CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.

Raiders

CB Decamerion Richardson

Panthers

DT Jaden Crumedy

Saints

S Jonathan Abram

Texans

DL Denico Autry

