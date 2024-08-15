Mississippi State Women's Tennis Rounds Out Recruiting Class, The Morning Bell: August 15, 2024
Chris Hooshyar's first signing class at the helm of Mississippi State University's women's tennis program is complete with a bit of his home country's flair.
England's Emma Cohen signed on to be the team's freshest face, as the team announced in a press release on Tuesday morning. Cohen has lit it up on the junior circuit in years past as she won the 2023 J30 Isa Town singles championship while also boasting a career-high UTR score of 10.14.
"We are so excited to have Emma," said Mississippi State women's tennis assistant coach Taylor Russo. "Her dedication, work ethic and resilience are qualities that we look for in our players. She is a natural athlete, and her game style is going to be unique for our fans to watch. We can't wait to watch her grow, continue to write her story and be part of the Bulldog family!"
MSU women's tennis will now put its nose to the grindstone and prepare to improve upon a season in which the program saw only one conference win and one singular match victory on the road.
Today’s Schedule
Mississippi State Soccer vs. Baylor - 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi State Results
No games played.
Countdown to Mississippi State’s 2024 Opener
15 Days
