Morning Bell: Thursday, May 30th, 2024: Madisyn Kennedy Earns All-American Honors
After an impressive season for Mississippi State softball, Madisyn Kennedy has been named to the Second Team All-American by the National Fastpitch Coaches' Association.
This is her second All-America honors which marks this the 28th in MSU history and there was no doubt that she deserved this prestigious award. Kennedy was top 30 in the nation in total home runs, home runs per game, total RBIs, RBIs per game, and slugging percentage while also being ranked fourth in the SEC with an 1.222 OPS.
What was more worthwhile was her conference play. She hit nine home runs during league play, breaking a school record, while also driving 27 runs which was one short of the school record. Her slugging percentage was also the highest in the league with .762.
