2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament: Full Bracket, Game Times & TV Info Revealed
The 2024-25 college basketball regular season has come to an end and all that remains are conference championships as well as the NCAA Tournament that starts in just over a week.
The SEC was the craziest league in all of college basketball this year and is full of teams that are primed to make runs deep into March. First though, they meet in Nashville to crown their own tournament champion.
Will it be a team with a free ride to the conference quarterfinals that wins it all or will a team that has to play an extra game or two cut down the nets?
Mississippi State earned the 10-seed and will take on 15-seed LSU in the opening round. Can the Bulldogs find the magic that has largely evaded them the last couple months?
Below is the full SEC Men's Basketball Tournament bracket for 2025, along with game times and television information. All games will be played at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.
The 2025 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament opens on Wednesday and will include as many as 14 teams who have a case to make the Big Dance.