AD John Cohen Shares Official Farewell Statement After Exit To Auburn

Former Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen shared an official farewell statement with the university after leaving to take on the same position at Auburn.

Cohen was officially introduced as the Tigers' new athletic director on Monday. Afterwards, he released a statement to Twitter thanking the Mississippi State community for its support during his tenure.

"The opportunity to serve the Mississippi State family will forever hold a special place in my heart," Cohen said in his statement. "It has been a privilege to be part of my alma mater as a student-athlete, head coach and director of athletics."

He also took the time to thank the school's staff, athletes and administration, noting that he is sure that another national title for the Bulldogs is on its way.

"Nelle and I know that there are many more Final Fours, College Worlds Series, NCAA Tournaments and bowl games in Mississippi State's future, and we are confident that the next national championship is on the horizon," Cohen said.

Cohen played college baseball for Mississippi State and later served as the program's head baseball coach. He was named the school's athletic director after a few seasons with the Bulldogs and served in the position from 2016 to 2022.

Cohen's contract as the Tiger's new AD is reported to be a five year deal worth $1.5 million per year. That is more than the contract extension he received at Mississippi State earlier this year: a four year, $1.1 million per-year deal.

Mississippi State has named Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance Bracky Brett as the interim athletic director until a permanent replacement is found.