Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen issues statement on country's unrest

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen issued the following statement on Saturday night following the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and widespread protests and riots around the country since Floyd's death:

"As I continue trying to process the events that have occurred in our country and the senseless loss of lives, racial violence and social injustice, it has been difficult to put emotions into words. I cannot presume to know the pain that the African-American community is feeling, but I know it's real. Everyone deserves to be treated equally and feel safe. We must find a way to bring people together through thoughtful, meaningful and positive change. We must do our part to ensure voices are heard and support is provided. Together we can make a difference. Together we can be a part of a solution. Together we are stronger."

