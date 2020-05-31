Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
Football
Baseball
Basketball

OPINION: If the world were more like sports...

Joel Coleman

I hurt. I really, truly hurt for our country right now.

The death of George Floyd and the protests and riots that have since followed have brought to a boiling point divisions amongst us.

I sat on my back porch in Starkville staring out at my backyard for a long, long time on Sunday afternoon. I don’t know how great of a writer I am, but it’s what I do. I write. I tried to write down my feelings in such a way that it might make you, the reader, feel better. I tried to put into words some wise something that might play some little part in making the world a better place. Nothing I wrote down fit.

In the end, I was left with this short message and simplistic poem. I suppose it’s probably better this way anyway. Because now, in 2020, it’s not what we say that matters. It’s what we do.

Do you know how I, Joel Coleman, can make the world a better place? I’ve got two small boys. I have a baby girl on the way. I can make sure my three children always have an example in a mother and father that loves their neighbor no matter what. I can make sure my children are always taught that it is never, ever acceptable to treat anyone differently because of the color of their skin or any other differences.

I don’t know what the full answer is to the problems that plague our country today. I wish I could snap my fingers right this second and end racism and division of all kinds. I can’t. You can’t. But what I can do and what you can do is make sure that yourself and those around you that you are closest to don’t tolerate anything less than love and appreciation towards one’s neighbor. Don’t accept anything less. For what you accept, you allow.

I know there is probably someone out there reading this today saying, ‘Enough Joel. Stick to sports.’

Okay. I’ll do it. Because quite frankly, what a beautiful world it would be if it were only more like sports.

If the world were more like sports, a better place it would be. 

The colors of a jersey, would be the only colors we’d ever see. 

We’d fight together and play together, all races side by side.

We’d win together. We’d lose together. In each other, we could confide. 

If the world were more like sports, it’d be such a happy place.

We’d be teammates - brothers and sisters, no matter the color of our face.

Yes, sometimes we’d still disagree, there’d still be a spat or two.

But we’d work it out and fix it, because that’s what teammates do.

Instead of being all divided, we’d be united and be cohorts.

Yes, what a better place this world would be, if this world were more like sports.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

T&L Sunday/Monday: What will Kylin Hill's 2020 season look like?

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill might be set up for a huge upcoming season.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen issues statement on country's unrest

Cohen joins list of those in sports speaking out

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU outside receivers coach Steve Spurrier, Jr.

Steve Spurrier, Jr., recounts his first experience learning Mike Leach's offensive style

Joel Coleman

Full Q&A: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele talks Kylin Hill, Jo'Quavious Marks and more

Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele talks about how to be a successful running back in an air-raid offense and more

Joel Coleman

Tell me a Mike Leach story: MSU running backs coach Eric Mele

There are plenty of good Mike Leach stories. Mississippi State running backs coach Eric Mele shares one of his.

Joel Coleman

Where will State’s tight ends fit in Mike Leach’s air raid?

Geor'quarius Spivey, Brad Cumbest and Dontea Jones all have track records of being pass catchers and could still fit Mike Leach's pass-happy style.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: The start of the Jackie Sherrill era

A deep dive into the beginning of one of the most memorable times in Mississippi State football history

Joel Coleman

Air-Raid Superstar? Kylin Hill will have chance to shine in Mike Leach's offense

Mississippi State running back Kylin Hill could have his best year yet under Mike Leach

Joel Coleman

Coming home: The last 12 years and the reunion of Mississippi State and Ron Polk

After a messy split a dozen years ago, Ron Polk is happy to officially be back at the school he's synonymous with

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Persistence paying off: Former Bulldog Jacob Lindgren on cusp of completing comeback to the big leagues

Jacob Lindgren has overcome two elbow surgeries and is knocking at the door of being in the Chicago White Sox bullpen.

Logan Lowery