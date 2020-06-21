Cowbell Corner Notes: A deadline for Woodard's decision, praise for Hill and a new job for a former Bulldog

Woodard has til mid-August

It appears Mississippi State men's basketball guard Robert Woodard II now has a firm deadline to decide whether or not he'll go ahead and pursue his NBA dreams or return to the Bulldogs.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA has set its draft date for October 16 and college players, like Woodard, will have until August 17 to decide whether or not to remain in the draft or go back to school. Of course these dates were all pushed back from their usual spots on the calendar due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Unlike fellow MSU underclassman Reggie Perry who also declared for the NBA Draft earlier this year, Woodard has not hired an agent so he has maintained his eligibility and could return to Starkville. Should he do so, he'd be a centerpiece of what looks to be an incredibly young bunch of Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season.

Hill earns praise from analyst

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic revealed his Top 5 running backs in the conference on Saturday and leading the list was Mississippi State's Kylin Hill. Hill was followed on the list by Alabama’s Najee Harris, Arkansas’ Rakeem Boyd, Ole Miss’ Jerrion Ealy and Georgia's Zamir White.

It should come as little surprise that Hill would be highly thought of. He led the SEC in rushing in the regular season last year and finished the campaign with 1,350 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Hill's role is likely to change this season under new MSU head coach Mike Leach. In Leach's air raid offense, there's a good chance Hill will be utilized frequently in the passing game. Regardless, Hill's reputation leads Cubelic to believe Hill will once again shine in 2020.

Banks now a high school assistant coach

Former Mississippi State standout Johnthan Banks has reportedly landed a job as an assistant high school football coach. According to the Starkville Daily News, Banks will coach defensive backs at New Hope.

Banks was a defensive back for MSU from 2009 through 2012. He most notably won the Jim Thorpe Award as the nation's best defensive back in his senior season.

Banks was a second-round NFL Draft pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2013 draft. He spent five seasons in the NFL, playing for the Buccaneers, the Detroit Lions, the Chicago Bears and the Houston Texans.