OPINION: On cowbells, coronavirus and camaraderie

Warning: What you are about to read is an opinion. It is mine and mine alone.

I offer this disclaimer because if the past few days have illustrated anything to me, it’s that opinions aren’t all that popular now. Unless of course the opinion matches your opinion in which case the original opinion suddenly becomes undisputed confirmation that your opinion isn’t opinion at all – it’s a certified fact.

If the original opinion differs though, boy, is it dumb or what?

On Thursday, right here on this very site, I posted the opinions of three experienced, respected doctors in Starkville regarding whether or not they’d attend a football game at Mississippi State this fall given the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The doctors gave their unfiltered opinions based upon the circumstances they’ve seen in Starkville. You can read that by CLICKING HERE.

In the aftermath, I received a plethora of replies, tweets, texts and social media direct messages. Many agreed with the thoughts shared by the doctors including, yes, several other doctors. Many disagreed including, yes, several other doctors.

I was told everything from how it was “irresponsible” of me to share the doctors' thoughts, to how finally, some “common sense” had been spread.

I’d imagine most of you reading this probably fall closely into one of those two categories whether you replied or not. Here’s the cool part. It’s okay! It’s completely okay! I’d even say it’s fantastic!

When I was just a little toddler in Sunday School, I can remember being taught that everyone is different. From interests to races to ideas, nobody on this planet is exactly alike. I was taught that should be celebrated.

We can learn from each other. Bounce things off of each other. We can use our differences to hopefully make decisions that are better educated because those decisions were made considering all angles. After the last day or two though, I must admit I’m more concerned than ever that we as a society in general are more unwilling than ever to even consider opposing arguments. Instead, it seems we (and yes I’m including myself here) oftentimes read or listen – not to think and learn – but only to respond. Instead of saying, ’This thought makes sense’, or ‘That thought makes sense’, we often only sit back and generate the verbal grenade to toss back the other direction.

The coronavirus has already taken a lot from us. From some, it has taken health. From others, a job. Yes, from some, it has tragically taken a life. I can’t help but think after the last couple of days and as I scroll through social media feeds that it might be taking away even more of our ability to work together, too.

We already live in a divided country. Start talking political issues and it’d make even Egg Bowl Twitter look civil. It’s simply my concern that the coronavirus, in addition to all its other effects, might be serving to drive the wedge between us all deeper.

That’d be a shame. Because I kind of think those old Sunday School lessons got it right. Our differences, in the end, make us great.

It’s one of the many reasons I’m hoping football returns to all the venues around the country this fall. Man, there’s just something beautiful about folks from all walks of life coming together and rooting for a common cause. Yeah the guy in section 2 and the gal in section 19 of Davis Wade Stadium might have totally different gameplans for what the Bulldogs should do in a given situation, but you best believe both are gonna be clanging their cowbells wanting the same victorious result.

In much the same way, we’re all in this coronavirus mess together. Hopefully we don’t forget that and when all this is said and done, we can still give each other a big old hug (maybe even shake hands) and say, ‘We won.’