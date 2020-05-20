Dealing with Dak: The latest news and info on Prescott's contract talks with the Cowboys

As arguably the most popular Mississippi State athlete of all-time, many eyes have been on former Bulldog quarterback Dak Prescott and his contract talks with the Dallas Cowboys. The last few weeks have been filled with talks of numbers and speculation.

Tuesday, Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated's CowboyMaven took an in-depth look at the latest rumors and where things currently stand between Prescott and the Cowboys. (READ FISHER'S FULL ARTICLE BY CLICKING HERE)

In Fisher's piece, he addresses recent claims by former NFL quarterback and now-analyst Chris Simms. Here is what Simms told Dallas-area radio station 105.3 FM The Fan on Tuesday:

"From what I know of the situation, and I know from some people who are in the know that (Prescott has) been offered five years, $175 million. He wants a four-year deal. If they do agree to a five-year deal they would like a really big number at the end of that fifth year to cover their butts for what the market might be at the position five years from now. And I've heard he's asking for somewhere like north of $45 million in that fifth year.''

Fisher goes on to break down Simms' claims and ultimately settles on how it doesn't appear the Cowboys and Prescott are that far apart at all. But that said, a deal still hasn't been reached.

The date to watch on all this for Dak is July 15. At that point, if Prescott hasn't reached a longterm agreement with Dallas, he is set to play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag, which is $31.409 million. So will the former Bulldog get the deal he wants in Dallas? For now, the waiting game continues.