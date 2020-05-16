Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
News

Howard remains solid on Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

It was back in early December when Starkville High School running back Amariyon Howard made the call that he wanted to be at Mississippi State. He made a verbal pledge to then-Bulldogs head coach Joe Moorhead and company as Howard decided he’d play collegiately right in his own hometown.

Things have changed since then on the MSU front. Moorhead is of course no longer the head man at State. Mike Leach is. There’s a new staff full of new faces.

There’s one thing that hasn’t changed though according to Howard. The Starkville senior-to-be says he’s still just as committed to the Bulldogs.

“I always say I committed to the school and not the coach,” Howard said earlier this week. “Now as Mike Leach comes in with the new offense, I think I can adjust well to the new offense that he’s bringing in.”

There is a confidence about Howard that he can come in and slide right into Leach’s air-raid style. After all, Starkville High runs a somewhat similar type of offense orchestrated by highly recruited quarterback and Florida State commit Luke Altmyer. Howard showed flashes of his versatility in that scheme this past season. He ran 140 times for 833 yards and six touchdowns. He was a threat in the passing game as well, catching the football 18 times for 205 yards and two more scores. It all makes Howard think he can step right in and not be overwhelmed by the Leach way of doing things.

Howard also said he’s had a chance to get to know Leach a little since Leach was hired in January. He said the two hit it off.

“He’s a great person,” Howard said of Leach. “I like his personality. I feel like I had a great connection with him when I came there to State. I’m looking forward to (playing for him).”

The question now on Howard is how much might a strong senior season make the Bulldog have to ultimately fight to maintain him? So far, Howard has three reported offers – from MSU, Southern Miss and Louisiana-Monroe. It’s certainly feasible a strong final year at Starkville would drive up interest for the back rated a consensus three star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN.

That said, Howard doesn’t sound like a player with eyes elsewhere. He’s even currently doing some of his offseason training with family members on MSU’s campus.

Next year at this time, it’s very possible he’ll be training on campus as an actual Bulldog instead of just a committed one.

“I always liked the school and what they have going up there,” Howard said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would local doctors attend a Mississippi State football game?

Starkville doctors discuss safety of Mississippi State fans attending possible Bulldog games this fall.

Joel Coleman

by

Shuff03

Former MSU lineman Reese lands at Florida

Former Mississippi State lineman Stewart Reese reunites with former head coach Dan Mullen with the Florida Gators

Joel Coleman

Opinion: On cowbells, coronavirus and camaraderie

SI Cowbell Corner publisher Joel Coleman shares his thoughts on having a world where we can still all get along

Joel Coleman

by

Texsippidawg

T&L Friday: Deep dive into the first half of the Stansbury era

Relive the highlights of the first part of Rick Stansbury's tenure with Mississippi State basketball

Joel Coleman

Reese enters transfer portal

Mississippi State football offensive lineman Stewart Reese will be immediately eligible elsewhere as a grad transfer

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Polk returns home

Ron Polk returns to Mississippi State and the Greatest Bulldog Bracket Final Four is set.

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog baseball coach Polk back working in MSU athletic department

Former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk is back working in Bulldog athletics.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces plans for on-campus fall classes

Mississippi State University says it is fully committed to getting students back in person.

Joel Coleman

Chat with the Top Dog (Part 3): John Cohen talks athletic department finances and more

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen quickly hits on finances, facilities and his mid-pandemic coaching search.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings go Hollywood

It's a movie-themed edition of the Thunder & Lightning Rumblings

Joel Coleman