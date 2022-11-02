Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen resigned from his position to accept the same role at Auburn, the school announced this week.

In a statement, Mississippi State president Mark Keenum thanked Cohen for his services to the school and announced that Executive Senior Associate Athletics Director for Compliance Bracky Brett will serve as the interim athletic director until a permanent replacement is found.

With the search for a new leader for the Bulldogs’ athletic department just beginning, here is a list of some of the early suggestions to take on the role.

Chuck Dunlap, SEC Administration

Dunlap is the Director of Communication for the SEC. A Mississippi native, he graduated from Mississippi State in 1999 and has worked in the conference since. He is responsible for the conference’s media relations and also plans the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta, GA. One of the younger candidates on this list, he still resides in the Southeast, and because of his past connections to Mississippi State, he will likely be a name that is brought up for the school’s athletic director position.

Jared Benko, Georgia Southern

Benko is currently the athletic director for Georgia Southern University. Benko has had several ties to the SEC since beginning his administrative career in 2008. He served administrative roles at Georgia, Arkansas and Auburn, and was also Mississippi State’s deputy athletic director from 2016 to 2020 before being hired by GSU. He led the Eagles to their first NCAA Baseball regional appearance in program history and also hired former USC head coach Clay Helton to lead the football program. He is overseeing major projects to upgrade the school’s athletic facilities. When it comes to searching for a new leader in the athletic department, expect Benko to be a hot candidate for the position.

John David Wicker, San Diego State

Wicker is currently the athletic director for San Diego State University. A Mississippi State alumnus, Wicker has direct connections to the Southeast, previously taking on big roles at Georgia, Southern Miss and Georgia Tech. Under his leadership, he oversaw the construction of San Diego State’s new state-of-the-art football stadium, Aztec Stadium. In addition to this, the Aztecs achieved three consecutive 10-win seasons in football and a combined 20 conference titles across all sports. It it not outlandish to say that Wicker is high on the Bulldogs’ watchlist.

Michael Alford, Florida State

Alford is the current athletic director for Florida State University, a position he has held since 2021. He briefly attended Mississippi State as a student before transferring to UAB. He previously served in marketing positions for Alabama, Oklahoma and the Dallas Cowboys in the NFL. Alford was also the athletic director for Central Michigan from 2017 to 2020. Despite being fairly new to Florida State, he is an intriguing candidate for Mississippi State’s AD position due to his direct connections to the Southeast region. There should be a lot of buzz surrounding his name for the role.

Monica Lebron, Tennessee

Lebron works as part of Tennessee’s athletic administration and serves as the school's Deputy Athletics Director of Championship Resources. She has shared direct administrative leadership over Tennessee’s football and men’s basketball programs since taking the position in 2021. She also has years of experience in the SEC, with roles in schools such as Georgia and Ole Miss. If appointed as Mississippi State’s athletic director, she will be the second active female athletic director in the SEC, along with Vanderbilt’s Candice Storey Lee.

Scott Wetherbee, Eastern Michigan

Wetherbee is currently the athletic director at Eastern Michigan University. Wetherbee spent time at Mississippi State as the school’s interim athletic director in 2016 after Scott Stricklin accepted the AD position at Florida. He also served as Mississippi State’s Senior Associate Athletic Director of External Affairs from 2013 to 2017, where he played a vital role in the school’s marketing and media relations departments. Wetherbee has previously served in administrative roles at East Carolina, Fresno State and San Diego State. Because of his strong connections to Mississippi State, he will likely be a person to look out for in the Bulldogs’ search for a new AD.