Mississippi State to Host Memorial Service for Mike Leach on Tuesday

Mississippi State will honor the life of deceased head football coach Mike Leach on Tuesday afternoon.

Leach passed away on the evening of Dec. 12 after complications stemming from a heart condition. In the days following his death, fans visited Davis Wade Stadium to leave flowers, some of Leach's favorite candy and other objects in remembrance of the storied coach.

The university is hosting a public service at Humphrey Coliseum beginning at 1 p.m. CT on Tuesday. Parking will be available in lots on the north side of campus. Doors to the Hump will open at 12 p.m. CT, and visitors will be able to sit in the seating bowl on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Although personal tributes, such as flowers and candy, cannot be taken to the Hump on Tuesday, professional florists can have arrangements delivered from 8-10 a.m.

The service will be streamed through SEC Network and will be available on the ESPN App for those who cannot attend.