Mississippi State, other instate colleges, launch "Stronger Together" initiative

The following is courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

Institutions throughout Mississippi announced the "Stronger Together" initiative on Thursday to unite the state's athletics programs and communities in support of togetherness, diversity and equality.

During the 2020-21 academic year, college and university athletics programs in Mississippi will incorporate a special logo on their uniforms, equipment, warm-up gear or bags. The logo will serve as a visual representation of the state's schools coming together and will feature school-specific branding with the words "Stronger Together" inside the outline of Mississippi.

Mississippi State teams will feature this logo on uniforms, equipment, warm-up gear or bags in the coming academic year. It is slated to be on MSU's football helmet this coming season and its location will vary on a case-by-case basis for other sports.

Alcorn State, Belhaven University, Delta State, Jackson State, Millsaps College, Mississippi College, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Southern Miss, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State, Rust College and Tougaloo College are among the schools expected to participate in the "Stronger Together" initiative.

The campaign was created for the state's colleges and universities to come together, listen, learn and support student-athletes through their challenges, stresses and pressures related to events around the country. As part of the initiative, the schools will unite in their efforts to promote social justice and racial equality through advocacy, awareness and education.

Additional goals of "Stronger Together" include creating action-based events and programming, collaborating on community engagement projects, using respective platforms to amplify the voices of underrepresented populations and marginalized groups in the state, and focusing on voter education and registration among student-athletes.

"We are proud of the 'Stronger Together' initiative and excited about the positive impact it will have on our athletic department and student-athlete experience," said MSU Director of Athletics John Cohen. "The development of this initiative is a testament to many institutions across Mississippi coming together with a shared vision and commitment to supporting our student-athletes."

Development of the initiative began in June, when coaches and administrators from schools across the state united at the Mississippi Capitol, urging legislators to change the state flag of Mississippi. Three days later, on June 28, the State of Mississippi legislature voted to replace the flag, and the bill was later signed by the Governor.

On Sept. 3, the flag commission selected the Magnolia Flag to be the next flag of Mississippi. Voters will decide in November whether to approve it or restart the process.

More information, details and events related to the "Stronger Together" initiative will be released throughout the 2020-21 academic year.

