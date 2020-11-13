MSU sports notebook: Bulldog hoops picks up a signee, golf coach resigns and SEC says football schedules could change

It has been a somewhat busy day in the world of Mississippi State athletics. Let's take a quick look at what all has happened as the men's basketball team picked up a signee, women's golf coach Ginger Brown-Lemm's resignation was announced and the Southeastern Conference announced it's possible the latter stages of this year's football schedule could see adjustments.

KeShawn Murphy inks with Bulldogs

ESPN Top 100 recruit KeShawn Murphy put pen to paper and signed with Mississippi State men's basketball on Friday. The 6-10 forward becomes the first signee of MSU's Class of 2021.

“I’m really pumped up about KeShawn joining our Mississippi State basketball family," Bulldogs head coach Ben Howland said. "He’s 6-10, 225 pounds and is very long with a 7-1, 7-2 wingspan. KeShawn loves the game of basketball and is a gym rat. He loves to work on his game, he shoots the basketball well and he is an excellent passer. KeShawn is driven to be great. He’s going to be a big shot in the arm for our team next year, and I expect big things out of him right away.”

Murphy averaged 18.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game last year as a junior at Ramsay High School. The Birmingham, Alabama native is his state's No. 2 prospect in the Class of 2021.

Brown-Lemm resigns

Mississippi State women's golf coach Ginger Brown-Lemm has resigned, it was announced on Friday. No specific reason was given for her resignation.

"We appreciate Ginger's efforts during her 10-plus years with our program and wish her the best in her future endeavors," MSU athletic director John Cohen said. "We will move forward with a national search to identify our next head coach."

Brown-Lemm originally joined the Bulldogs in 2010 and led the Bulldogs to four NCAA Tournament appearances and five team titles over the last decade. She coached the Bulldogs to their first-ever NCAA Championship appearances in 2013 and 2014.

"Mississippi State was an incredible place to spend the last 10 years," Brown-Lemm said. "I will always value my time in the Maroon and White. I am proud of our accomplishments and wish the program the very best moving forward. To the Starkville community and the entire Bulldog nation, a final Hail State."

SEC announces football scheduling flexibility

December 19 is now not only the date of the SEC's football championship game. It's also an additional makeup date for league games that have had to be postponed this season. The SEC office released the following on Friday, announcing it has taken steps to try and complete its 2020 schedule amidst challenges presented by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (November 13, 2020) – The Southeastern Conference will utilize December 19 as a playing date for football games rescheduled during the 2020 season due to the impact of COVID-19 and has established parameters that allow for the adjustment of game opponents as late as five days prior to competition, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced Friday.

As of Friday, all games planned for November 21 will be played as scheduled

“It has been a goal of the SEC to play a complete football schedule provided we maintain a healthy environment for student-athletes and everyone around our football programs,” said Sankey. “The added flexibility of a December 19 playing date for teams that do not qualify for the SEC Football Championship and the ability to adjust opponents on five-day notification provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020.”

December 19 is the date of the SEC Football Championship Game to be played in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Teams that do not qualify for the championship game would be eligible to play games on December 19 that are rescheduled during the remaining weeks of the 2020 football season.

In addition, the Conference office may revise the weekly football schedule up to 9 pm ET/8 pm CT on the Monday prior to Saturday games for the purpose of maximizing the number of games available to be played. The games subject to rescheduling would only be those on a team’s original schedule and against opponents that a team has not yet played.

