Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

Fireman Leach

Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach is known for attacking through the air and now we have a glimpse of what that'd look like...if he is ever a fireman.

Leach visited with members of the Starkville Fire Department on Wednesday. Dave Emerick, the man dubbed as Leach's Chief of Staff, shared photos of Leach's visit with the SFD on Twitter, including a photo of Leach in the bucket of a ladder fire truck.

When Leach isn't practicing his firefighting skills, he's overseeing his Bulldogs who have been going through walk-throughs, meetings and more as part of the ongoing summer access period. The summer period lasts through August 6.

The season opener for MSU is still currently scheduled for September 5, though it seems likely at this point the upcoming 2020 schedule will be altered in some fashion as leagues around the country adjust due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

State commit Nabers recognized as one of country's best

Mississippi State football picked up a commitment from four-star wide receiver Malik Nabers on Tuesday, then on Wednesday, Nabers was recognized as one of the best slot receiver prospects in the country by Sports Illustrated. SI ranked the Top 10 slot receivers on Tuesday, then on Wednesday, SI recruiting director John Garcia, Jr., listed Nabers as one of the prospects just outside the Top 10. CLICK HERE FOR THE LIST THAT INCLUDED NABERS.

Here's what Garcia had to say about Nabers:

The newest pledge for Mike Leach and the Bulldogs, Nabers is a strong fit from a big-play or volume perspective. The Louisianan excels in the vertical game, lined up inside or out, with some of the best ball-tracking skill and hands in the class to boot. A strong stride enables him to get to top speed in a hurry but he is just as comfortable playing off script or re-adjusting his movement on the fly depending on the flight of the football. Maintaining a low plane in and out of his breaks will help Nabers' game inch towards the next level.

For more on Nabers, including his highlight film and a scouting report, CLICK HERE.

Davis officially signs with MSU men's basketball

After committing on Monday, 6-foot-9 transfer forward Javian Davis from Alabama has now officially signed an Athletic Scholarship Agreement with Mississippi State. It's unknown at this time if he'll be immediately eligible to play for the Bulldogs as he awaits a decision on the matter from the NCAA.

Davis, who played his high school basketball in Canton, averaged six points and 3.8 rebounds per game over his 31 appearances as a redshirt freshman at Alabama during the 2019-20 season. He connected on 59.4 percent (60-of-101) of his field goal attempts and shot 61.5 percent (64-of-104) at the free throw line.

“We’re thrilled to have Javian join our Mississippi State basketball family," MSU head coach Ben Howland said in a school release. "He has a tremendous work ethic and he has already proven that he can be very productive in our conference. I love Javian’s passion for the game and I believe he’ll be a good fit for our program.”