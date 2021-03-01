MSU notes: Baseball up in the polls, football staffer moves on and more

Mississippi State baseball is rising in the national rankings. And the Bulldogs picked a commitment from a potential future middle-of-the-order bat. Plus MSU football loses an off-field staff member. Here's more on all that in a Monday Cowbell Corner notebook:

Movin' on up

Following a dramatic series win over Tulane this past weekend that saw back-to-back walk-off victories, Mississippi State is climbing in the national rankings. MSU has moved up in all five major polls released as of Monday afternoon.

In the D1Baseball poll, the Bulldogs have jumped to No. 3 in the country. Baseball America has State even higher as MSU comes in No. 2 there.

Elsewhere, the Bulldogs are No. 6 per Perfect Game and USA Today. State sits at No. 10 according to Collegiate Baseball Newspaper.

Arkansas is ranked as the country's No. 1 team in four of those polls. The lone exception is the Perfect Game rankings, which have Louisville at the top.

Mississippi State shortstop Kamren James celebrates during MSU's eventual Saturday win over Tulane. (Photo courtesy of Mississippi State athletics)

Big bat of the future

Sticking on the baseball diamond, a big boy with a big bat announced on Monday he is MSU bound.

Von Seibert, a first baseman at Pearl River Community College, took to Twitter and revealed he has committed to Mississippi State.

Seibert has been raking for Pearl River so far this year. The 6-foot-4, 235-pound first baseman has 10 extra base hits in just 36 at-bats. Seven of those 10 hits are home runs. Overall, Seibert is batting .389 and slugging a whopping 1.083 for the Wildcats.

MSU-Southern Miss moved back a day

If you missed it, Mississippi State and Southern Miss' baseball game in Pearl, originally scheduled for Tuesday, has now been pushed back to Wednesday. The contest is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. For more on that, CLICK HERE.

Peterson announces departure

Brad Peterson has been a big piece of Mississippi State football's off-field efforts the last half decade. On Monday, the longtime high school football coach in the state of Mississippi who served as director of high school relations for the Bulldogs the last five years announced that he is no longer with MSU.

Peterson worked for three different head coaches at State - Dan Mullen, Joe Moorhead and Mike Leach. Now, according to his statement released to Twitter, Peterson is leaving coaching altogether and and starting a career in business development with Machado-Patano.

