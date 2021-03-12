MSU announces Super Bulldog Weekend dates

After a year away, Super Bulldog Weekend is back in 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out plans for last year's event, but next month, MSU's spring homecoming returns. Here are all the current details, courtesy of Mississippi State media relations:

A Mississippi State spring homecoming tradition returns April 16-18 with the annual Super Bulldog Weekend on the MSU campus.

Coach Chris Lemonis' No. 2 nationally-ranked Diamond Dawgs will take on in-state rival Ole Miss at Dudy Noble Field for a three-game SEC series with game times at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Head football coach Mike Leach's 2021 Bulldogs will host the Maroon and White Game on Saturday, April 17, in Davis Wade Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. and admission is free. Television information will be announced in the near future.

MSU's clear bag and metal detector policies will be in place at Davis Wade Stadium. Information regarding MSU and Southeastern Conference COVID-19 health and safety guidelines will be shared closer to the date of the game. Face coverings (over the nose and mouth) shall be required as a condition of admittance for all guest during ingress, egress, and movement throughout the stadium, as well as any time guests are unable to maintain the recommended physical distance from others who are not in their same household or when actively eating or drinking.

Additional details on Super Bulldog Weekend will be announced at a later date.

Friday, April 16

Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 6 p.m.

Saturday, April 17

Maroon and White Spring Football Game – 11 a.m.

Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 2 p.m.

Sunday, April 18

Baseball vs. Ole Miss – 1 p.m.

