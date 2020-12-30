MSU sports notebook: Bulldogs to Lone Star State and more

In the 2020 football season, nothing can be taken for granted. However as bowl games around the country have been cancelled as teams deal with COVID-19-related issues, Mississippi State appears one step closer to getting in its postseason contest.

The Bulldogs made the trip to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Armed Forces Bowl on Wednesday. By making the trek to the Lone Star State, it seems to indicate MSU is good to go for the contest after the final round of this week's coronavirus testing.

MSU's roster numbers for the game are unknown. The Bulldogs have played shorthanded for many of their games this season, often competing beneath the 53-player threshold the Southeastern Conference set before the season as the baseline where games could be postponed or cancelled. However State head coach Mike Leach indicated this week that his team is in as good of shape numbers-wise as it has been in awhile.

"Yes, we are (closer to full strength)," Leach said on Sunday evening. "More than we’ve been. At least as of (Sunday), probably more than we’ve been in a month and a half."

Mississippi State is set to battle No. 22 Tulsa at 11 a.m. central on Thursday. The game is slated to be televised by ESPN.

Hill to Senior Bowl

Kylin Hill is bound for the Reese's Senior Bowl. The running back, who appeared in only three games for Mississippi State this season before opting out of the rest of the year, is set to play alongside other NFL Draft prospects in the game, set for January 30, 2021.

In his limited time in maroon and white this season, Hill rushed for 58 yards on 15 carries. He caught 23 passes for 237 yards and scored one touchdown.

Women's hoops alters schedule

Mississippi State will play its SEC home opener this Sunday after all – it'll just be against a different opponent than originally scheduled.

Earlier this week, Vanderbilt shut down its women's basketball activities due to COVID-19 circumstances. The Commodores were originally slated to come to Starkville on Sunday, but the game was postponed.

On Wednesday, it was announced schedules have been adjusted and Kentucky will now come to Humphrey Coliseum on Sunday. The game will tip at noon central and be televised by ESPN2. Tickets for the game against the Wildcats that was originally scheduled for Jan. 24 will now be honored on Sunday.

MSU announces addition of Godfrey

A top-40 prospect in the class of 2021, guard KN’isha Godfrey has joined the Mississippi State women’s basketball roster as a midyear enrollee, head coach Nikki McCray-Penson announced on Wednesday.

"KN'isha is a very versatile, dynamic combo guard," McCray-Penson said. "She reminds me a lot of myself. She plays hard on both ends of the floor. She is strong and physical. She can shoot the ball and defend. She understands what it takes to win. She hates to lose. I am really looking forward to what she will bring to the table."

A three-time player of the year out of Tampa Bay Tech High School, Godfrey signed with the Bulldogs on Nov. 13 as the eight-ranked point guard in the country by espnW. A decision on whether or not she will compete this season has yet to be made.

"I am extremely excited to be a part of this program," said Godfrey. "I chose Mississippi State because of my connection with Nikki McCray-Penson and her staff. I would describe my style of play as a defensive-minded guard who enjoys pushing the tempo in transition and will do whatever is necessary to win."

As a junior, Godfrey averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 steals, 3.6 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game. During her sophomore campaign, she helped lead Tampa Bay Tech to the Florida 8A title, the first-ever state championship for the program. She averaged 8.1 points, 3.5 assists, 3.4 rebounds and 2.8 steals per game during the season.

Godfrey posted 12.7 points, 2.5 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.7 rebounds per game as a freshman. During her career, she's led her team to three district titles, two regional championships, two final four appearances in the playoffs and one state championship.

Thank you for coming to Cowbell Corner for coverage of Mississippi State sports. Be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter (@SIBulldogs) by clicking here, and like it on Facebook by clicking here.