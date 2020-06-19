Baseball regionals and more could be banned from Mississippi unless flag changes

Could events like baseball regionals at Dudy Noble Field be the next things banned from Mississippi because of the state's flag that includes the confederate battle emblem? It certainly appears there's a chance.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger, the NCAA Board of Governors are expected to meet today (Friday, June 19th) and could possibly decide to ban postseason events altogether from the state of Mississippi.

Already, predetermined NCAA championship events – those scheduled ahead of time – are banned from Mississippi. It is the only state in the union where that is the case due to being the only state still flying the confederate emblem – a symbol many view as racist. On Thursday, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey then issued a statement saying he is giving consideration to also banning SEC championship events from Mississippi if there is no flag change.

If postseason events like baseball regionals and women's NCAA Tournament events are banned from Mississippi though, that might be the most noteworthy ban of them all in the sporting sense. At least one of Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Southern Miss are in the hosting discussion for baseball regionals almost yearly. Ole Miss hosted a softball regional in 2019. MSU's women's basketball team has played host to the first two rounds of the women's NCAA Tournament in four straight seasons and likely would have done so for a fifth year in a row if this year's Tournament hadn't been cancelled due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

This all comes on the heels of debates renewing about changing the state of Mississippi's flag in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests around the nation regarding racial equality.

There have been many calls in the past and present to change the state flag, but the symbol has remained in Mississippi. Mississippi voters overwhelmingly voted to keep the current flag when the issue went to ballots back in 2001. The current flag won by a nearly two-to-one margin. Nearly 20 years later though, the current climate has led to much renewed interest in revisiting the issue.

Some Mississippi lawmakers began moving towards trying to change the state flag last week. A resolution was filed to start the process, which sought to change the flag by a legislative measure instead of a statewide public vote. However Mississippi Today reported on Wednesday that Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann had assigned the legislation to change the flag to a Senate Constitution committee where the legislation would not likely pass.

Still, there is much public support to change the flag. An online petition to change it had gathered more than 142,500 signatures as of Friday morning.

At the same time, many Mississippians also remain in the corner of keeping the current flag. A recent poll from Mississippi-based Chism Strategies had 46 percent of respondents in favor of retaining the current flag with 45 percent in support of changing it. Nine percent were unsure.