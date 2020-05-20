Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
News

NCAA lifts on-campus training ban effective June 1

Joel Coleman

There appears to be even more light at the end of the non-sports tunnel.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde has confirmed a report by Yahoo's Pete Thamel that the NCAA has lifted its nationwide ban regarding on-campus training. Read more from Forde and SI's Ross Dellenger by CLICKING HERE.

Starting June 1, players are allowed to participate in voluntary workouts. Just because schools can return to train though doesn't mean things will be exactly back to normal. Plus, there are also hurdles in regards to what individual teams and conferences are facing. Forde and Dellenger describe the unique circumstances this way in their piece:

And, yes, for the first couple of weeks, there are no footballs allowed. “They are going to want to pick up the ball, but look at re-socialization guidelines: you want to avoid shared equipment in the first phase,” says Mary McLendon, an associate athletic director at Mississippi State overseeing the school’s reopening. Programs plan to follow CDC and NCAA guidelines, phasing in workouts slowly and keeping most to very small groups.

Every school—and every conference—isn’t in the same boat. Each state is under different stages of reopening, including some that haven’t even started the process. At least 18 states aren’t open at all or are in the early stages of opening, and dozens more are at completely different steps in the process—from Georgia, where gyms and salons are open, to Kentucky, which has only opened select essential businesses.

In addition to state laws, there are conference bans to overcome in some leagues. That’s the case in the SEC, where leaders are expected to discuss the topic at a meeting Friday.

Still, one more barrier that has been blocking a return to sports is now out of the way.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would local doctors attend a Mississippi State football game?

Starkville doctors discuss safety of Mississippi State fans attending possible Bulldog games this fall.

Joel Coleman

by

Srsly2

A touch of maroon in the White House

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany grew up rooting for Mississippi State thanks to dad/former Bulldog Mike McEnany

Joel Coleman

by

olblue

Dealing with Dak: The latest news and info on Prescott's contract talks with the Cowboys

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys continue to try and work out a longterm extension

Joel Coleman

Jarrian Jones expected to enter transfer portal

It appears Mississippi State is losing defensive back Jarrian Jones

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: A possible departure and the Rumblings

Another Mississippi State Bulldog looks like he's on the way out and the food-themed Rumblings return

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State commit Makylan Pounders feels he fits right in at MSU

A few weeks after his commitment to the Bulldogs, Makylan Pounders believes he fits right in at Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: How to rank K.J. Costello

Is Mississippi State's K.J. Costello one of the SEC's top quarterbacks?

Joel Coleman

The healing power of college football

A 2001 Mississippi State game helped America get past 9/11. Can college football again help revive the country's spirits?

Joel Coleman

Bulldogs add Buys to 2020 class

Jones College offensive lineman Reed Buys commits to Mississippi State

Joel Coleman

Opinion: On cowbells, coronavirus and camaraderie

SI Cowbell Corner publisher Joel Coleman shares his thoughts on having a world where we can still all get along

Joel Coleman

by

olblue