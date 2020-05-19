T&L Tuesday: How to rank K.J. Costello

Exactly where does Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello rank amongst his fellow Southeastern Conference signal callers following his transfer in from Stanford? That's the question that SuperTalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner take on during Tuesday's edition of Thunder and Lightning.

According to one early, early projection, Costello is predicted to be a first-round NFL Draft pick in 2021. However former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik of the SEC Network released his Top 5 quarterbacks in the league and Costello was nowhere to be found on his list. So what gives? Who is right? Who is wrong?

Also, there's a new Mississippi State offensive lineman. The guys go over who that is. Plus, it's an update on the Greatest Bulldog Bracket final as the voting enters the stretch run.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.