T&L Friday: Deep dive into the first half of the Stansbury era

Mississippi State basketball has had its fair share of both ups and downs over the course of the last few decades. When Rick Stansbury took over the program in the late 1990s, it was the beginning of one of those incredibly memorable upswings.

While SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner will eventually get to the sour ending of the Stansbury era, today, the boys look at the good times.

Plus, go inside one of the biggest wins under Stansbury – the victory over the mighty Kentucky Wildcats in 2002. To give some great insight into that game, former Bulldog player and current assistant coach Derrick Zimmerman joins Thunder and Lightning to break it all down,

