Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
News

T&L Friday: Deep dive into the first half of the Stansbury era

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State basketball has had its fair share of both ups and downs over the course of the last few decades. When Rick Stansbury took over the program in the late 1990s, it was the beginning of one of those incredibly memorable upswings. 

While SuperTalk Mississippi MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner will eventually get to the sour ending of the Stansbury era, today, the boys look at the good times.

Plus, go inside one of the biggest wins under Stansbury – the victory over the mighty Kentucky Wildcats in 2002. To give some great insight into that game, former Bulldog player and current assistant coach Derrick Zimmerman joins Thunder and Lightning to break it all down,

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would local doctors attend a Mississippi State football game?

Starkville doctors discuss safety of Mississippi State fans attending possible Bulldog games this fall.

Joel Coleman

by

middleagedawg

Reese enters transfer portal

Mississippi State football offensive lineman Stewart Reese will be immediately eligible elsewhere as a grad transfer

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Polk returns home

Ron Polk returns to Mississippi State and the Greatest Bulldog Bracket Final Four is set.

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog baseball coach Polk back working in MSU athletic department

Former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk is back working in Bulldog athletics.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces plans for on-campus fall classes

Mississippi State University says it is fully committed to getting students back in person.

Joel Coleman

Chat with the Top Dog (Part 3): John Cohen talks athletic department finances and more

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen quickly hits on finances, facilities and his mid-pandemic coaching search.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings go Hollywood

It's a movie-themed edition of the Thunder & Lightning Rumblings

Joel Coleman

MSU tabbed 15th in Baseball America "Never Too Early" projected Top 25 for 2021

Is Mississippi State's No. 15 ranking in a projected Baseball America 2021 poll too high, too low or just right?

Joel Coleman

Ty Keyes, state of Mississippi’s top-rated QB, waiting out the recruiting process

State of Mississippi's top-rated quarterback Ty Keyes is waiting out the recruiting process

Joel Coleman

Chat with the Top Dog (Part 1): Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen talks chances for football this fall

Mississippi State athletic director John Cohen speaks on the football season uncertainty for the Bulldogs

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman