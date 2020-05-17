Cowbell Corner
Top Stories
News

T&L Sunday/Monday: Three new faces MSU must rely on in 2020

Joel Coleman

NOTICE: Supertalk Mississippi's MSU beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner have an important announcement to make. Starting today, until we learn otherwise, the Thunder and Lightning Podcast is moving forward as though football will indeed be played, as scheduled this fall!

Good. Now that all that's out of the way, let's get to a new week of the podcast shall we? It's a strong edition of T&L as the guys take a look at three guys that will be heavily counted on by the Bulldogs this season. And we're not talking the established stars. These are guys getting their first significant snaps in the maroon and white. Can these three get the job done?

Also, it's down to two. The Greatest Bulldog Bracket has reached its conclusion as Dak Prescott and Jake Mangum are all that's left on the board. We take a quick look at who will be left standing when the voting is over.

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Would local doctors attend a Mississippi State football game?

Starkville doctors discuss safety of Mississippi State fans attending possible Bulldog games this fall.

Joel Coleman

by

Srsly2

A touch of maroon in the White House

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany grew up rooting for Mississippi State thanks to dad/former Bulldog Mike McEnany

Joel Coleman

by

gracefullygf

Opinion: On cowbells, coronavirus and camaraderie

SI Cowbell Corner publisher Joel Coleman shares his thoughts on having a world where we can still all get along

Joel Coleman

by

Joel Coleman

Howard remains solid on Mississippi State

He first committed under a different coach, but Starkville’s Amariyon Howard isn’t wavering on his Mississippi State pledge

Joel Coleman

Former MSU lineman Reese lands at Florida

Former Mississippi State lineman Stewart Reese reunites with former head coach Dan Mullen with the Florida Gators

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Deep dive into the first half of the Stansbury era

Relive the highlights of the first part of Rick Stansbury's tenure with Mississippi State basketball

Joel Coleman

Reese enters transfer portal

Mississippi State football offensive lineman Stewart Reese will be immediately eligible elsewhere as a grad transfer

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Polk returns home

Ron Polk returns to Mississippi State and the Greatest Bulldog Bracket Final Four is set.

Joel Coleman

Former Bulldog baseball coach Polk back working in MSU athletic department

Former Mississippi State baseball coach Ron Polk is back working in Bulldog athletics.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State announces plans for on-campus fall classes

Mississippi State University says it is fully committed to getting students back in person.

Joel Coleman