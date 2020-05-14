Cowbell Corner
T&L Thursday: Polk returns home

Joel Coleman

Ron Polk is back where it has always seemed like he belonged.

The former Mississippi State head baseball coach and the man pretty much synonymous with Bulldog baseball rejoined the MSU athletic department on Wednesday. It's a non-coaching, off-field role, but the fact of the matter is Polk is back wearing the maroon and white again.

There was a time a little over a decade ago where it seemed like such a thing might never happen, but time heals all wounds they say. SportsTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss Polk's homecoming.

Plus, it's the Final Four of the Greatest Bulldog Bracket. On one side it's Jake Mangum versus Bailey Howell. On the other, it's Rafael Palmeiro versus Dak Prescott. What's the likely outcome of those matchups?

You can catch new episodes of Thunder and Lightning five days each week. Don't forget, you can subscribe to the Thunder and Lightning podcast on your podcast app of choice, including Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher. You can also catch up on the show as well as listen to other SuperTalk shows and podcasts at supertalk.fm.

Thunder and Lightning began in July of 2018 as a show dedicated to bringing you news, analysis and insight on all things Mississippi State. It is cohosted by SuperTalk Mississippi's Mississippi State beat reporter Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. It is presented daily by StrangeBrew Coffeehouse/Churn & Spoon Ice Cream, College Corner, Advanced Business Systems and Welcome Home Beef.

