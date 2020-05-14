T&L Thursday: Polk returns home

Ron Polk is back where it has always seemed like he belonged.

The former Mississippi State head baseball coach and the man pretty much synonymous with Bulldog baseball rejoined the MSU athletic department on Wednesday. It's a non-coaching, off-field role, but the fact of the matter is Polk is back wearing the maroon and white again.

There was a time a little over a decade ago where it seemed like such a thing might never happen, but time heals all wounds they say. SportsTalk Mississippi's Brian Hadad and Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner discuss Polk's homecoming.

Plus, it's the Final Four of the Greatest Bulldog Bracket. On one side it's Jake Mangum versus Bailey Howell. On the other, it's Rafael Palmeiro versus Dak Prescott. What's the likely outcome of those matchups?

