Mississippi State commit Makylan Pounders feels he fits right in at MSU

MaKylan Pounders believes he fits right in at Mississippi State.

The offensive lineman out of Byhalia High School, who verbally committed to the Bulldogs back at the end of last month, has now had a few weeks to think about his decision. Because of how he sees himself fitting into the mix in Starkville, he insists he’s incredibly pleased with the choice he made back in April.

“I feel like I fit in good with the staff,” Pounders told Cowbell Corner on Monday. “For them to come all the way down here (to Mississippi State) from Washington State and then us build a vibe has been real good. That was a good thing. And it’s really like the players (is what made me most comfortable). Like (MSU defensive lineman) Jordan Davis, me and him are real cool and really close. That had something to do with it. So when I’m in school, I’ve got somebody that I know can put me on game and show me around and this and that.”

Pounders is the type of player that could probably fit in at a lot of places. He’s a consensus three-star prospect by 247Sports, Rivals and ESPN. Those three outlets have Pounders rated anywhere from the 10th-best to the 13-best prospect out of the state of Mississippi. He boasts an impressive offer list, including MSU’s Southeastern Conference Western Division rivals LSU, Arkansas and Ole Miss.

Pounders says other teams remain in touch with him since his commitment. However he talks like a young man that isn’t wavering on what he’s already declared.

“I’m still hearing from other schools and all that, but as of right now, I’m pretty firm on my decision as far as where I’m going to be going to school,” Pounders said. “A lot of other schools have still been hitting me up and texting me and this and that. I will have conversations, but I talk to (Mississippi State offensive line coach Mason Miller) and them pretty much every day or every other day. So I’m satisfied with where I’m at right now.”

Part of Pounders’ satisfaction is the MSU scheme. He says he is pumped to jump into the air-raid offense. Pounders describes himself as a guy that loves to pass block. That’s something he obviously should get plenty of opportunities to do if Pounders indeed ultimately plays under pass-happy Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach.

“I feel like it fits me perfectly,” Pounders said. “Pass blocking is my strong suit. That’s where I feel like I have the most success at instead of run blocking. I think I’ll adjust to it really quick.

“I really don’t even go over pass blocking in practice (in high school) because of the fact it’s easy for me.”

With an offense that fits his preference, as well as a staff and players he’s connected with, Pounders heads into the summer before his senior year of high school with his eyes locked on Starkville. There’s still time between now and signing day. But as of now, Pounders feels he’s a piece of MSU’s future offensive line puzzle.

“I’m happy with my decision,” Pounders said.