Reese enters transfer portal

Joel Coleman

A key piece of Mississippi State's offensive line the last three years is moving on. 

Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner confirmed on Thursday that Stewart Reese has entered the transfer portal. He enters the portal as a graduate transfer, so he will be immediately eligible to play at a new destination. 247Sports first reported the news.

Reese has started all but five games for the Bulldogs over the last three seasons. After redshirting in 2016, Reese went on to start every game at right tackle as a freshman in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2018.

In 2019, Reese still played some tackle, but played primarily at right guard. He started eight games last year and saw action in 11 contests.

Now, Reese will look for a new home to finish out his collegiate career. Rumors have circulated that Reese could ultimately unite with his former head coach at MSU – Dan Mullen – at Florida. Reese's younger brother, David, is a defensive end for the Gators. The state of Florida is also Reese's home state. He's a native of Fort Pierce and played his high school football at Fort Pierce Central. He originally came to Mississippi State out of Fort Pierce with a four-star ranking from Scout, Rivals and ESPN.

Reese is the fourth MSU player on scholarship to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. The others include quarterback Keytaon Thompson, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and offensive lineman Brevyn Jones. Thompson is now with Virginia, Lovett is with Florida State and Jones landed with Illinois.

