Former MSU lineman Reese lands at Florida

After entering the transfer portal earlier this week, offensive lineman Stewart Reese has found his new home and there will be a lot of familiar faces waiting on him.

Reese is headed to Florida according to multiple reports. He is a graduate transfer so he'll be immediately eligible to play for the Gators and head coach Dan Mullen – who was Reese's coach with the Bulldogs in 2016 and 2017. It's also a bit of a family reunion for Reese as Reese's younger brother, David, is a defensive end for Florida.

Meanwhile with Reese's departure, Mississippi State is losing an incredibly experienced piece. Reese has started all but five games for the Bulldogs over the last three seasons. After redshirting in 2016, Reese went on to start every game at right tackle as a freshman in 2017 and as a sophomore in 2018.

In 2019, Reese still played some tackle, but played primarily at right guard. He started eight games last year and saw action in 11 contests.

Now Reese will take all that experience back to his home state. He's a native of Fort Pierce and played his high school football at Fort Pierce Central. He originally came to Mississippi State out of Fort Pierce with a four-star ranking from Scout, Rivals and ESPN.

Reese is the fourth MSU player on scholarship to enter the transfer portal so far this offseason. The others include quarterback Keytaon Thompson, defensive lineman Fabien Lovett and offensive lineman Brevyn Jones. Thompson is now with Virginia, Lovett is with Florida State and Jones landed with Illinois.