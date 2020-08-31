Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves updates attendance guidelines for high school events and asks for compliance as college football starts instate on Thursday

In a sign that things can indeed change as the year moves along, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves announced on Monday that he has amended his previous executive order regarding attendance at high school events. He also issued a plea to college football fans in the state to follow previously-outlined rules as Southern Miss plays the first instate college football game this season on Thursday.

On the high school front, while the previous executive order overall was extended for two more weeks, the amendment to the order will now allow 25 percent capacity at venues. Previously, attendance was limited to just two people per participant. Reeves cited the change was possible due to improving COVID-19 numbers in the state.

Meanwhile, the executive order pertaining to attendance at college events in the state remains unchanged. It, too, has been extended for two weeks.

Also, all other previously-announced guidelines mandating mask wearing when moving through facilities and other social distancing rules remain in effect at the high school and college levels.

Though it'll still be weeks before Southeastern Conference football is hosted in Mississippi (Ole Miss is slated for its home opener on Sept. 26 and Mississippi State plays its first home game on Oct. 3), Southern Miss opens up against South Alabama at 8 p.m. on Thursday in Hattiesburg.

With the Magnolia State getting college football rolling this week, Reeves gave a plea for fans to follow the guidelines that have been put in place.

"I want to encourage everyone to please follow the rules," Reeves said during his Monday press conference. "The rules are not perfect. The fact is, the guidelines we have put in place are not something that I wanted to do, but I've also said and I'll say again, I'd rather be in the South where we can't have tailgates, but we have rules in place and we are going to have football, than to be in the Pac-12 where they're not even going to have football. But our ability to continue throughout the fall is going to be directly proportional to the individual fans' willingness to participate in making sure that these events don't become super-spreader events. Because if they do, then I'm going to be put in a position, (Health officer) Dr. (Thomas) Dobbs and (Epidemiologist) Dr. (Paul) Buyers are going to be put in a position, where we have to reevaluate the decisions that I have made. So again, it is critically important that people of our state that attend games wear a mask into the stadium and wear a mask when going from one place to another place. They obviously can take their mask off, according to the order, when they're sitting in their seats. But we encourage you to wear it as much as you can, even while sitting in your seats. Let's work together and let's watch college football. Let's have a great September and October, but let's drop down the (COVID-19) numbers at the same time."

