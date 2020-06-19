State flag may prohibit Mississippi schools from hosting SEC Championships unless it's changed

Earlier Thursday, Cowbell Corner reported that Mississippi State president Mark Keenum and athletic director John Cohen are firmly behind changing the state flag of Mississippi (READ THAT STORY BY CLICKING HERE). On Thursday night, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey shared a statement emphasizing his hopes the flag will be changed as well, while saying future SEC championship events may not come to the state of Mississippi until the flag is changed. Here is Sankey's statement:

"It is past time for change to be made to the flag of the State of Mississippi. Our students deserve an opportunity to learn and compete in environments that are inclusive and welcoming to all. In the event there is no change, there will be consideration of precluding Southeastern Conference championship events from being conducted in the State of Mississippi until the state flag is changed."

Keenum and Cohen quickly followed with statements of their own. First, here is Keenum:

"I have great respect for Commissioner Greg Sankey, and I understand why he has taken this position regarding Mississippi’s state flag. Clearly, the current national climate is such that this debate may produce unintended consequences for our student athletes here at Mississippi State University and those at the University of Mississippi. In addition, there may be similar unintended consequences for academic pursuits at our all our state’s public universities and negative economic impacts on the state’s communities as well. Since 2015, our Student Association, Robert Holland Faculty Senate and university administration have been firmly on record in support of changing the state flag. I have reiterated that view to our state's leaders on multiple occasions, including during face-to-face discussions in recent days and hours. On June 12, I wrote to the governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the Mississippi House reaffirming that support. The letter said, in part, that our flag should be unifying, not a symbol that divides us. I emphasized that it is time for a renewed, respectful debate on this issue."

And here are Cohen's thoughts:

“We are disappointed that our student-athletes and coaches will potentially be affected by something outside of their control. At the same time, we understand and support Commissioner Greg Sankey’s stance on the flag of the State of Mississippi. Mississippi State University is proud to be among the most diverse universities in the SEC. Alongside our university leadership, we aim to continue our support for changing the state flag, which should unite us, not divide us.”

This all comes on the heels of debates renewing about changing the state of Mississippi's flag in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the ensuing protests around the nation regarding racial equality. The Mississippi flag contains the confederate battle emblem – a symbol many see as racist. Because of the confederate emblem on the flag, already Mississippi is the only state in the country on the NCAA's postseason ban list. That precludes the state from hosting predetermined NCAA championship events. Now, it appears the flag, if unchanged, might also keep SEC championship events out of the Magnolia State.

There have been many calls in the past and present to change the state flag, but the symbol has remained in Mississippi. Mississippi voters overwhelmingly voted to keep the current flag when the issue went to ballots back in 2001. The current flag won by a nearly two-to-one margin. Nearly 20 years later though, the current climate has led to much renewed interest in revisiting the issue.

Some Mississippi lawmakers began moving towards trying to change the state flag last week. A resolution was filed to start the process, which sought to change the flag by a legislative measure instead of a statewide public vote. However Mississippi Today reported on Wednesday that Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann had assigned the legislation to change the flag to a Senate Constitution committee where the legislation would not likely pass.

Still, there is much public support to change the flag. An online petition to change it had gathered more than 142,000 signatures as of Thursday night.

At the same time, many Mississippians also remain in the corner of keeping the current flag. A recent poll from Mississippi-based Chism Strategies had 46 percent of respondents in favor of retaining the current flag with 45 percent in support of changing it. Nine percent were unsure.