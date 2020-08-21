SI.com
Cowbell Corner
HomeFootballBaseballBasketballOtherNews
Search

SEC clarifies and expands its health measures for athletes

Joel Coleman

Details of in-depth cardiac evaluations and a confirmed third weekly COVID-19 test for contact sports was announced on Friday by the Southeastern Conference. Here is a full release from the league discussing its procedures:

The Southeastern Conference has clarified and expanded its previously announced COVID-19 management requirements for the fall athletics season by specifying the cardiac evaluation requirements in its initial report and confirming a third weekly test prior to competition.

The SEC’s initial medical response plan for confirmed infected individuals called for a cardiac evaluation for those individuals returning to activity following isolation. The SEC’s Return to Activity and Medical Guidance Task Force has now specified the cardiac evaluation would mandate a troponin level, electrocardiogram, echocardiogram and a medical evaluation by a physician.

In addition, as part of the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements announced previously, SEC members committed to enhanced testing that includes a minimum of two PCR tests per week during weeks of competition. The SEC, at the recommendation of the Task Force, has now confirmed a third rapid diagnostic test will be performed each week close to competition for sports with a high risk of close contact.

“We remain vigilant in monitoring the trends and effects of COVID-19 as we learn more about the virus, and this cardiac evaluation enhances the effectiveness of the protocols already in place,” said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. “We are confident in our institutions’ ability to provide a healthy environment supported by rigorous testing and surveillance. Our student-athletes have indicated their desire to compete and it is our responsibility to make every effort to deliver a healthy and medically sound environment for providing that opportunity.”

As outlined in the initial COVID-19 management requirements of the Task Force, the SEC will coordinate centralized testing through a third-party provider to ensure consistency in surveillance and pre-competition testing.

The 14 members of the SEC have committed to honoring the scholarship of any student-athlete who chooses to opt out of playing the fall 2020 season due to concerns related to COVID-19.

To follow along on Cowbell Corner and comment on articles and participate in the community, simply sign up, get a username and chime in with your thoughts and questions. Also, be sure to follow Cowbell Corner on Twitter @SIBulldogs, and find the site and like it on Facebook by searching for Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/21): Another day, another Moreland big fly

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Friday: Attendance guidelines are set for Mississippi State

Limited attendance and no tailgating were the highlights of an executive order signed by Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday.

Joel Coleman

No tailgating, limited seating at college football games in Mississippi after order from Gov. Tate Reeves

It will be a different experience at Davis Wade Stadium this football season.

Joel Coleman

Dogs in action: Scenes from Day 2 of Mississippi State training camp

A few photos from the second day of the Bulldogs' preseason training camp.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/20): More Moreland

A daily update on how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: Can Mississippi State up the tempo this season?

Will Mike Leach have the Bulldogs prepared to play at a faster, more aggressive pace in 2020?

Joel Coleman

Dogs in action: Scenes from the first Mississippi State football practice

A few photos from the Bulldogs' first practice of preseason training camp.

Joel Coleman

WATCH: Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach's first press conference of preseason training camp

Leach met with reporters after the Bulldogs held their first practice on Tuesday.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/19): Mitch Moreland keeps swinging hot bat for Red Sox

A daily look at how former Mississippi State stars are performing in Major League Baseball.

Joel Coleman

The bare bones: A quick look at what all Mike Leach said after Mississippi State football's first practice

Leach met with the media for the first time during training camp on Tuesday.

Joel Coleman