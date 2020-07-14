Cowbell Corner
SEC announces volleyball, soccer, cross country seasons are postponed

Joel Coleman

The fate of the Southeastern Conference's football season remains up in the air, but the league did announce on Tuesday that it is postponing SEC volleyball, soccer and cross country seasons through at least August 31 due to concerns about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). Here is the full announcement from the SEC:

The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday that it will postpone the start of volleyball, soccer and cross country competition through at least August 31. The decision will provide additional time to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.

The delay in competition includes all exhibition and non-conference games.

SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition.

Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.

The SEC continues to monitor developments related to COVID-19 as it evaluates the potential impact on fall schedules in all sports, with the understanding that the primary responsibility of the SEC and its institutions is to ensure the health and well-being of its student-athletes.

As for football, it appears a decision won't be made by the SEC until later this month. SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced as much after a Monday meeting of the league's athletic directors.

"It is clear that current circumstances related to COVID-19 must improve and we will continue to closely monitor developments around the virus on a daily basis," Sankey said in a statement. "In the coming weeks we will continue to meet regularly with campus leaders via videoconferences and gather relevant information while guided by medical advisors. We believe that late July will provide the best clarity for making the important decisions ahead of us."

