Social media scenes: MSU athletes, administration and many others participate in Starkville's peaceful justice march

Joel Coleman

There was a powerful scene in Starkville on Saturday as hundreds of people of all races gathered and marched from the Unity Park downtown to the Mississippi State University amphitheater. Included in those that gathered were Mississippi State president Mark Keenum, MSU athletic director John Cohen and many Bulldog athletes and coaches. Here are some moments from the day captured on social media:

State tight end Geor'quarius Spivey shared this:

MSU running back Kylin Hill posted this image of himself and several of his teammates:

Mark Keenum joined in the march as it reached campus. Here is video of the moment captured by Tyler Horka of The Clarion-Ledger:

Former Mississippi State women's basketball player Victoria Vivians weighed in on the day's events:

Here are more pics from the day from MSU head softball coach Samantha Ricketts' Twitter account:

And here are scenes from volleyball head coach Julie Darty Dennis:

Starkville Daily News executive editor Ryan Phillips captured many powerful scenes from the march and protest:

Here is drone footage of the day's march, shared by Robbie Coblentz:

The day ended like this:

