Former MSU AD Stricklin reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 last month, has since recovered
Joel Coleman
Former Mississippi State athletic director and current leader of the Florida athletic department, Scott Stricklin, reportedly tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) last month and has since recovered.
Stricklin revealed his diagnosis and recovery to reporters on Tuesday.
Stricklin was MSU's athletic director from 2010 until taking the same job at Florida in November of 2016. Stricklin is also a Mississippi State alumnus.