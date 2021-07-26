Timeline, Live Updates: Are Oklahoma and Texas joining the SEC?

The potential addition of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference could cause some major changes across the college football landscape.

Here's a look at the timeline of events that have occurred since we first learned that Oklahoma and Texas had taken an interest in leaving the Big 12 for the SEC, and where things seem to be headed in a rapidly evolving situation.

Check back here for updates as more information is disclosed.

July 22 - Texas and Oklahoma inquire about joining the SEC

Sources tell Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports that Texas and Oklahoma have reached out about leaving the Big 12 and joining the Southeastern Conference.

Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle reports that both the Longhorns and the Sooners could join the SEC "within a couple of weeks" and could become a part of the conference "within a couple of weeks."

July 22 - SEC commissioner Greg Sankey has 'no comment'

Sankey told CBS Sports he had "no comment on that speculation" as the story broke in the midst of SEC Media Days.

July 22 - Texas A&M seems to be in opposition, OU says it has heard "unconfirmed reports"

Aggies athletic director Ross Bjork expressed wanting to be "the only SEC program in the state of Texas, according to CBS Sports.

"I haven't read the article, but if you're asking me to kind of comment on college athletics, it's changing," Bjork said, according to CBS Sports. "So what does that look like? I don't know. ... We want to be the only SEC program in the state of Texas. There's a reason Texas A&M left the Big 12: to stand alone to have our own identity."

OU also had a statement on the matter.

"We have heard unconfirmed reports that OU and UT approached Southeastern Conference officials about joining the SEC. We are gathering information and will monitor closely. If true, we would be gravely disappointed. While we place a premium on history, loyalty and trust, be assured, we will aggressively defend and advance what is best for Oklahoma State and our strong athletic program, which continues to excel in the Big 12 and nationally."

July 22 - SEC presidents meeting Thursday

SEC presidents are set to meet Thursday morning, which was previously schedule to coincide with media days. If Texas and OU are to be added to the conference, it will take an affirmative vote from at least 11 of the 14 member institutions

July 22 - Big 12 presidents meeting Thursday

Big 12 athletic directors and CEOs will meet at 5 p.m. CT to discuss the Texas and OU news.

July 22 - Big 12 expected to "be aggressive in adding schools" in the case Texas, OU depart

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports expects that the Big 12 will be on the hunt for new programs in the event both Texas and OU leave.

"Expect the Big 12 to be aggressive in adding schools," he wrote. "It'll knock on doors at Arizona and Arizona State. Perhaps it'll try and lure Colorado back and pry Utah. The Pac-12 is weak now, but the core of USC, Oregon, UCLA and Washington are all more attractive to be aligned with than any of the Big 12 schools."

July 22 - Big 12 officials meet without Texas and OU

Big 12 officials meet without either of the programs to discuss the developments and release this statement:

Oklahoma and Texas are founding members of the Big 12 and we value their traditions and history of success.

- The eight members strongly desire to retain the current composition, which has proven it can compete at the highest levels.

- There is a recognition that institutions may act in their own self-interest, however there is an expectation that members adhere to Conference bylaws and the enforcement of Grant of Rights agreements.

- This is a time of dramatic change within intercollegiate athletics that presents both opportunities and challenges, and the Big 12 Conference looks forward to continuing to play a major role in its evolution.

July 23 - Texas/OU expected to join SEC in a week, news surfaces on when both schools decided to depart

Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports reports Friday morning that Texas and Oklahoma will begin the process of joining the SEC "next week" and also notes the ACC and other conferences have inquired about adding the programs.

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman also reports that the move is "almost done."

July 23 - Confirmation that Texas and OU are leaving

Horns 247's Chip Brown reports that both teams are leaving the Big 12 and cites a source, saying neither team will renew its grant of rights deal with the Big 12 when it expires in 2025.

July 23 - Vote from SEC members expected to take place next week

Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman reports that a vote by SEC members is expected to take place next week and that the outcome is expected to be "13-1."

July 23 - Legislation comes into play

Members of the Texas House of Representatives file a bill that will require legislative approval for any school to move conferences -- if it passes.

July 23 - Oklahoma State president releases a statement

Oklahoma State president Kayse Shrum didn't seem pleased with the situation, releasing this statement:

"We are disappointed by the lack of engagement and transparency from our colleagues at OU over the past months on a matter with serious ramifications for our state," she wrote. "We have historically worked together to advance our state and address issues based on a partnership built on trust. To that end, we will continue to work with purpose to the advancement of our state and the betterment of our fellow Oklahomans. In the ever-changing college athletic landscape, we will honor our values and ethics as we consider the next steps. Our commitment to our student-athletes is top of mind, and their best interests will be represented prominently. We enjoy a proud athletic heritage with more National Championships than any other Big 12 university, and we will aggressively pursue the opportunities ahead. Additionally, our university enjoys a great brand known for education, research, and service, and we will move forward with strength."

July 23 - Texas A&M Board of Regents meets Monday

Texas A&M sends out a release saying the Texas A&M Board of Regents will meet on Monday at 5 p.m. CT to talk about "possible action on contractual and governance issues relating to Texas A&M University and the Southeastern Conference."

July 24 - So, the Aggies aren't going anywhere?

Brent Zwerneman reports he was told that there is "zero chance" of Texas A&M finding another home.

July 24 - Texas A&M president Katherine Banks releases a statement

Banks releases a statement on possible SEC expansion:

"The last few days have been challenging in many ways, and I recognize that change in college athletics is often unsettling for those who love their institutions," Banks said. "Rest assured, the chancellor, our athletic director, and I, and everyone involved in this matter are focused solely on what is best for Texas A&M University. Since 2011, we have been a proud member of the best intercollegiate athletic sports conference in history and we look forward to continued success in our SEC partnership for many years to come."

July 24 - Big 12 makes an effort to keep Texas/OU on board

League officials say they have discussed avenues in which both the Sooners and Longhorns could receive more by staying in the Big 12, according to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports.

July 25 - Big 12 meets with Texas/OU

The league's board of directors meets with Texas president Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma president Joe Herroz.

Commissioner Bob Bowlsby releases this statement:

"The meeting was cordial, and the Executive Committee expressed a willingness to discuss proposals that would strengthen the Conference and would be mutually beneficial to OU and UT, as well as other member institutions of the Conference," Bowlsby said. "I expect that we will continue our conversations in the days ahead and we look forward to discussing thoughts, ideas and concepts that may be of shared interest and impact."

July 26 - The exodus of Texas/OU begins

Multiple reports emerge that Texas and Oklahoma will inform the Big 12 that they will not be renewing their grant of rights agreement with the league, which are set to expire in 2025.

July 26 - Texas/OU release joint statement

Texas and Oklahoma announce their intentions to leave the Big 12.

Full statement here:

"The University of Texas at Austin and The University of Oklahoma notified the Big 12 Athletic Conference today that they will not be renewing their grants of media rights following expiration in 2025. Providing notice to the Big 12 at this point is important in advance of the expiration of the conference's current media rights agreement. The universities intend to honor their existing grant of rights agreements. However, both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

July 26 - Commissioner Bob Bowlsby issues a statement

Read full statement below:

"Although our eight members are disappointed with the decisions of these two institutions, we recognize that intercollegiate athletics is experiencing rapid change and will most likely look much different in 2025 than it does currently," Bowlsby said. "The Big 12 Conference will continue to support our member institutions' efforts to graduate student-athletes, and compete for Big 12 and NCAA championships. Like many others, we will use the next four years to fully assess what the landscape will look like in 2025 and beyond. The remaining eight institutions will work together in a collaborative manner to thoughtfully and strategically position the Big 12 Conference for continued success, both athletically and academically, long into the future."

July 26 - Texas and Oklahoma reportedly expected to play in the SEC in 2022



College football reporter Matt Hayes says that an SEC source has indicated that "the expectation" is for Texas and OU to begin playing in the conference next year.