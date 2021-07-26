Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBaseballBasketballOtherNewsSI.com
Search
Coming to the SEC?: Oklahoma and Texas Release Joint Statement

Coming to the SEC?: Oklahoma and Texas Release Joint Statement

Texas and OU have released a joint statement with the programs' intention to leave the conference.
Author:
Publish date:
Texas and OU have released a joint statement with the programs' intention to leave the conference.

Oklahoma and Texas have released a joint statement with intention to the leave the conference following a meeting between the Big 12's executive committee with both schools.

It states that the schools will not be renewing their grants of media rights beyond the 2024-25 season and makes it seem that the schools could be staying in the conference until that point, but also states that "both universities will continue to monitor the rapidly evolving collegiate athletics landscape as they consider how best to position their athletics programs for the future."

Bringing in both Oklahoma and Texas will give the SEC is expected to increase annual payouts in accordance with the media deal. The deal's projected annual payout is $55 million to each of the 14 programs currently in the conference. 

With the value of Texas (No. 1) and Oklahoma (No. 7), according to the Wall Street Journal, those numbers could jump to more than $70 million by the time both schools are officially members of the SEC.

It is highly expected at this point that the Southeastern Conference will extend an invitation to both Oklahoma and Texas to join the conference in the near future.

There is currently no set time frame on when commissioner Greg Sankey and the rest of the conference will meet to vote on an official decision, though there doesn't seem to be enough opposition to block the Big 12 powers from joining.

USATSI_13483392
News

Texas and OU Release Joint Statement with Intent to Leave the Conference

USATSI_16452524
Football

Former Bulldogs QB Dak Prescott Records 'Best Practice' as a Dallas Cowboy on Saturday

USATSI_15063359
Football

Tennessee Vols Head Coach Josh Heupel Optimistic About Mississippi State Transfer JaVonta Payton's Future

USATSI_16346790
Baseball

Where Mississippi State baseball ranks way ahead of next season

USATSI_13500100
Football

Mississippi State Could Bring Top Linebacker Prospect to Starkville

USATSI_16439387
Football

Three Questions Surrounding Former Mississippi State QB Dak Prescott in 2021

USATSI_9769197
Football

Just One Mississippi State Player Makes Preseason All-SEC Team, Despite Multiple All-American Bulldogs Returning

USATSI_15382025
Football

Doubted Again: Mississippi State Picked to Finish Last in SEC West