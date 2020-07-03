Mississippi State to hold Virtual Road Dawgs Tour starting next week

Typically each summer, you can bank on getting the chance to hear from Mississippi State coaches and administrators in towns around the Southeast with the annual Road Dawgs Tour. Due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic however, this year, football coach Mike Leach and company can be seen right from your couch.

MSU has announced it is hosting a Virtual Road Dawgs Tour beginning next Tuesday and continuing each Tuesday through August 4. Here are the details from Mississippi State media relations:

Starting next week, Mississippi State Athletics will host a five-episode Virtual Road Dawgs Tour presented by Mississippi Farm Bureau Insurance. The tour will feature virtual roundtable discussions with "Voice of the Bulldogs" Neil Price, MSU head coaches and Director of Athletics John Cohen.

The first episode is scheduled for July 7 with a lineup including head football coach Mike Leach, head softball coach Samantha Ricketts and head track and field coach Chris Woods.

Fans will be able to log on to the official Mississippi State Athletics Facebook (Facebook.com/HailState) and Twitter (Twitter.com/HailState) pages to take part in the virtual tour with streams for each event beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT.

FULL VIRTUAL ROAD DAWGS SCHEDULE (ALL EPISODES STREAMED LIVE AT 6:30 P.M. CT)

Episode 1: Tuesday, July 7

Mike Leach (football), Samantha Ricketts (softball), Chris Woods (track and field)

Episode 2: Tuesday, July 14

Ben Howland (men’s basketball), Julie Darty Dennis (volleyball), Daryl Greenan (women’s tennis)

Episode 3: Tuesday, July 21

Nikki McCray-Penson (women’s basketball), James Armstrong (soccer), Dusty Smith (men’s golf)

Episode 4: Tuesday, July 28

Chris Lemonis (baseball), Matt Roberts (men’s tennis), Ginger Brown-Lemm (women’s golf)

Episode 5: Tuesday, Aug. 4