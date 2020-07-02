Cowbell Corner
Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA player empowerment and a less toxic Egg Bowl?

Joel Coleman

Welcome to the newest feature from SI's Cowbell Corner – Behind Enemy Sidelines, a collaboration with SI's Ole Miss channel, The Grove Report.

Each week, Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report unite for a show targeting all Mississippians or fans of the Bulldogs and Rebels. And after this past week, one in which Mississippi was in headlines all around the nation, is there really a better time to start?

In the pilot episode, Coleman and Gabler discuss the power that NCAA athletes wield and how they're really just now realizing that they have that power.

Also, there's talk of the change of the state of Mississippi's flag, first-year head coach win totals for Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and one more really interesting topic – is the Egg Bowl going to be a little less toxic of a rivalry moving forward?

Also check out the top stories over the past week from both The Grove Report and Cowbell Corner below:

For more from Cowbell Corner:

OPINION: Kylin Hill delivers the biggest carry he’ll ever have

Six Bulldogs in quarantine after one player tests positive for COVID-19

Q&A Part 1: MSU O-line coach Mason Miller

For more from The Grove Report:

June Recruiting Wrap-up: Where Does Ole Miss Stand With the Class of 2021?

COLUMN: The Week That Sports Got a State Flag Changed

"Blessing in Disguise:" Tavius Robinson's Journey from Canadian Football to Ole Miss

