Behind Enemy Sidelines: NCAA player empowerment and a less toxic Egg Bowl?

Welcome to the newest feature from SI's Cowbell Corner – Behind Enemy Sidelines, a collaboration with SI's Ole Miss channel, The Grove Report.

Each week, Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of The Grove Report unite for a show targeting all Mississippians or fans of the Bulldogs and Rebels. And after this past week, one in which Mississippi was in headlines all around the nation, is there really a better time to start?

In the pilot episode, Coleman and Gabler discuss the power that NCAA athletes wield and how they're really just now realizing that they have that power.

Also, there's talk of the change of the state of Mississippi's flag, first-year head coach win totals for Mississippi State's Mike Leach and Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin and one more really interesting topic – is the Egg Bowl going to be a little less toxic of a rivalry moving forward?

