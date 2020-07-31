Behind Enemy Sidelines: Possible breakout players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus more

Welcome to the Episode four of Behind Enemy Sidelines – a collaboration of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and SI's The Grove Report – discussing all things Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Each week, Nate Gabler of The Grove Report is joined by Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner for a video show targeting Rebels and Bulldogs alike.

This week, Joel and Nate discuss possible breakout players for Ole Miss and Mississippi State football, SEC football scheduling and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford. (NOTE: This episode was recorded before the release of the SEC's official announcement that the league is moving to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.)

See above for the full video or below for a podcast link: