Behind Enemy Sidelines: Possible breakout players for Mississippi State and Ole Miss, plus more

Joel Coleman

Welcome to the Episode four of Behind Enemy Sidelines – a collaboration of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and SI's The Grove Report – discussing all things Mississippi State and Ole Miss.

Each week, Nate Gabler of The Grove Report is joined by Joel Coleman of Cowbell Corner for a video show targeting Rebels and Bulldogs alike.

This week, Joel and Nate discuss possible breakout players for Ole Miss and Mississippi State football, SEC football scheduling and more specific updates from Starkville and Oxford. (NOTE: This episode was recorded before the release of the SEC's official announcement that the league is moving to a 10-game, conference-only schedule.) 

See above for the full video or below for a podcast link:

T&L Friday: SEC football releases its 2020 plan

We now have an idea of what SEC football is going to look like in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State (and rest of SEC) to play 10-game, conference-only football schedule this fall

Season now slated to start on September 26.

Joel Coleman

College athletes now can wear social justice statements on uniforms after NCAA approval

Athletes in all sports can wear patches to express views.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/30): Woodruff silences bats of Pirates

Former Mississippi State pitcher Brandon Woodruff had a dominating start against Pittsburgh.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: The annual T&L All-22 rankings

A ranking of the confidence level in Mississippi State football's starters in 2020.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State notes: Mike Leach in a firetruck, a new basketball Bulldog is official and more on new football commit Malik Nabers

A trio of notes from around the Mississippi State sports landscape.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 7/29): Frazier raises the Jolly Roger

Former Mississippi State Bulldog Adam Frazier's go-ahead homer in the eighth inning lifts Pittsburgh to a win.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: Wednesdays are for Rumblings

It's another listener-driven edition of Thunder & Lightning.

Joel Coleman

Four-star receiver Malik Nabers commits to Mississippi State

Nabers becomes one of MSU's top-rated commits in Class of 2021.

Joel Coleman

SEC Roundtable: Mississippi State's Charles Cross could be breakout star in 2020

Sports Illustrated's SEC publishers take a look at potential breakout stars throughout the conference.

Joel Coleman