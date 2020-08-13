Cowbell Corner
Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking all the college football craziness

Joel Coleman

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Last week, the guys took a deep dive into the Southeastern Conference's 10-game plan to play fall football and took a look at recruiting trends within Mississippi – then everything broke loose in the following days. That's what Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report are here to discuss this week as through it all, the SEC is still rolling towards a 2020 season, even as other conferences are calling it quits for the fall.

See above for the full video or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts.

Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath arrested

Heath was arrested on Wednesday with multiple charges including DUI.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/13): Holder allows first run, but helps Yankees put away Braves

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman

T&L Thursday: If allowed, which of Leach's former players might make sense in maroon and white?

A quick look at some names that could make an impact at Mississippi State if the NCAA allowed transfers from the schools not playing football this fall.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi State quarterback K.J. Costello selected to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

It's the second year in a row for Costello to be placed on the list.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/12): Renfroe delivers big blow in late rally as Rays top Red Sox

A daily look at how former Mississippi State baseball players are performing in MLB.

Joel Coleman

T&L Wednesday: The Rumblings have decided to play

It's the weekly mailbag edition of Thunder & Lightning.

Joel Coleman

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issues statement after Big Ten and Pac-12 decide they won't play football in fall

SEC still moving forward towards a season at the moment.

Joel Coleman

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves: "Let 'em play"

Mississippi's Governor leaves no doubt where he stands on college football being played this fall.

Joel Coleman

Big League Bulldogs (entering 8/11): A breather for Bulldogs

A look at season stats for former Mississippi State baseball players in MLB after no former Bulldogs saw action on Monday.

Joel Coleman

T&L Tuesday: Can college football's players save the season?

A look at how college football players are banding together to try and ensure the 2020 campaign happens.

Joel Coleman