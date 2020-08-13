Behind Enemy Sidelines: Unpacking all the college football craziness

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Last week, the guys took a deep dive into the Southeastern Conference's 10-game plan to play fall football and took a look at recruiting trends within Mississippi – then everything broke loose in the following days. That's what Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report are here to discuss this week as through it all, the SEC is still rolling towards a 2020 season, even as other conferences are calling it quits for the fall.

See above for the full video or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts.