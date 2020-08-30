Behind Enemy Sidelines: A look at Mississippi State and Ole Miss after two weeks of camp

Welcome to another episode of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Both Mississippi State and Ole Miss are now two weeks into training camp. But it's an odd time with no media viewing of practice, so what can be trusted and what can't be trusted from what the coaches and players in Starkville and Oxford are saying?

Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report try and figure out exactly what to believe two weeks in. (NOTE: This week's show was recorded prior to player protests in Starkville and Oxford on Thursday and Friday).

You can see above for the full video show or check below for the podcast link if you prefer an audio-only version. You can also find the show at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts.

