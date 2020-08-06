Cowbell Corner
Behind Enemy Sidelines: An SEC-only schedule, recruiting trends at State and Ole Miss and more

Joel Coleman

It's time for a new edition of Behind Enemy Sidelines.

Each week, Joel Coleman of Sports Illustrated's Cowbell Corner and Nate Gabler of SI's The Grove Report bring to you a collaborative show targeting all Mississippians (or Bulldog/Rebel fans, wherever you may be).

On this week's episode, we have football! We took a more in-depth dive into the SEC's plan to play a 10-game, conference-only football schedule, as well as analyze recruiting trends across the state.

Also, the guys throw out two names for under-the-radar players to watch this season.

See above for the full video or below for the podcast link. You can find us at Spotify, iTunes and anywhere you get your podcasts.

